Ravens DT Among Top Players From 2020 Draft Class
It can be difficult to determine when it's appropriate to fully grade an NFL Draft class, as some players start off strong before falling off while others are late bloomers.
For an example of the latter, look no further than Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.
Madubuike, a 2020 third-round pick out of Texas A&M, had a relatively predestrian start to his career, recording just 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks over his first three seasons. That all changed in 2023, though, when he had 12 tackles for loss and 13 sacks, leading all defensive tackles in the latter category. He wasn't as dominant in 2024 with 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, but considering he was double-teamed at a far higher rate than ever before, it was still a successful season.
Five years later, Madubuike looks like one of the steals of the 2020 draft. In fact, FOX Sports ranked him as the tenth best player in the entire class.
"Unlike most of the other players you’ll see on this list, Madubuike wasn’t a star or even a major contributor for the Ravens right away," FOX Sports wrote. "The third-round pick only had 8.5 sacks through his first three seasons, playing in roughly half of Baltimore’s defensive snaps over that time.
"But he broke out in 2023, recording 56 total tackles and 13 sacks to go with 65 pressures (fourth-most among all defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus). Madubuike earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for his play that season. He also received a four-year, $98 million deal following that season, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive tackles. Madubuike had another strong year in 2024, recording 43 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and 56 pressures (fourth-most among all defensive linemen, per PFF)."
Compared to the likes of Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton, Madubuike tends to get somewhat overshadowed. However, he's just as important to the defense's success as they are, and the clear standout up front. Not bad for a third-round pick who started out with somewhat average play.
While Madubuike is the only current Raven to make this list, linebacker Patrick Queen, the No. 28 pick in this draft who left for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers last year, earned an honorable mention.
