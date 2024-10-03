Ravens Open Return Window for Rookie Standout
The Baltimore Ravens have opened the 21-day return window for rookie running back Rasheen Ali, the team announced Thursday. This news comes just one day after Baltimore opened the return window for veteran nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet.
Ali, a fifth-round pick out of Marshall, made the Ravens' initial 53-man roster out of training camp, but landed on injured reserve with a neck injury before Week 1. He only played in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 26 yards on 10 carries.
There was a chance Ali wouldn't make the final roster, as second-year running back Owen Wright was outperforming him in the preseason. However, Wright suffered a broken leg in the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, opening the door for Ali as the No. 3 back.
The Ravens haven't used a third running back at all this season, with Derrick Henry getting the bulk of carries and Justice Hill serving as a complementary piece. They've instead opted to use practice squad elevations for their No. 3 backs, with veteran John Kelly being active for the first two games before his release this week. Chris Collier has been a gameday elevation for the past two games, but he only has one more remaining before he has to sign to the 53-man roster to play.
There's also second-year running back Keaton Mitchell, who should return from a torn ACL later this season. Mitchell isn't ready to return yet, hence why the Ravens didn't open the return window for him this week, but he remains on schedule.
Ali rushed for 2,831 yards and 39 touchdowns throughout his career at Marshall, so he can get work done. However, meaningful snaps will be hard to come by in such a stacked running back room.
