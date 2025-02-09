Ravens WR Shares Disdain for Chiefs

“I want the Eagles to win. But we all know how that goes. … I just don’t have respect for them anymore.”



— Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Is NOT rooting for the Chiefs in #SuperBowlLIX. 👀



Hit the thread to hear why ⬇️@AdamRonis | @kvalenzuela17 | @SiriusXMFantasy pic.twitter.com/IQ6OaRGMqv