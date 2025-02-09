Ravens WR Shares Disdain for Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is making his feelings about the Kansas City Chiefs clear ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
During a recent interview with the SiriusXM Fantasy Life Show, Bateman said he "doesn't have respect" for the Chiefs and instead wants to see the Philadelphia Eagles lift the Lombardi Trophy.
"I definitely want the Eagles to win, but we all know how that goes," Bateman said.
"You just don't want to see the Cheifs win?" the interviewer asked.
"I just don't have respect for them anymore," Bateman said of the Chiefs. "And I think we all see why. Some stuff just goes too far. It affects other people and other people's lives. It affects other people's outcomes."
Baltimore's 2024 season began how its 2023 campaign ended, with a loss to the Chiefs. After falling 17-10 to Kansas City in the AFC Championship last year, the Ravens lost a 27-20 heartbreaker that ended with Isaiah Likely being unable to get his foot completely in the end zone on what would've been a game-tying touchdown to end regulation.
This past season proved to be a career year for Bateman, who set career-high marks in receiving yards (756) and receiving touchdowns (nine) on 45 catches. He only had four touchdowns combined in his first three seasons with Baltimore but showed a real nose for the end zone in 2024.
He played a key role for the Ravens' offense in the playoffs as Zay Flowers dealt with a knee injury. In both playoffs games, Bateman caught a touchdown. Against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional, he finished with four catches for 66 yards and a score.
The Chiefs and Eagles will kick off from Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!