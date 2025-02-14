Ravens Should Make Painful Decision, Cut Ties With Top FA
The Baltimore Ravens are entering the NFL offseason with a whole lot of questions to answer after another deflating playoff exit.
Not only do the Ravens have to find ways to improve, but they also have to concern themselves with what to do with some of their own players.
That includes free-agent offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Stanley is slated to hit the open market next month, and the general consensus is that he will land a deal in excess of $20 million annually. When healthy, there is no doubt that Stanley is worth that money, but that's the question: can he stay on the field?
The former No. 6 overall pick is now 31 years old and has been in the league for nine seasons, and he just now played in his first full campaign. Yes, he made the Pro Bowl, but the fact that Stanley never made it through a full season in his initial eight years in the NFL is worrisome, to say the least.
Baltimore has financial issues as it is. It is going to have to find some creative ways to clear cap space in order to land some impactful free agents. Taking that into consideration, giving Stanley a lucrative contract is probably not the best use of resources.
The Ravens would actually be better off letting Stanley walk and signing the younger Alaric Jackson, who is also going to be one of the top tackles available in free agency.
Either that, or Baltimore can spend that money elsewhere and draft a tackle to replace Stanley.
There is no question that Stanley is a good player. He has done a great job protecting Lamar Jackson's blind side, and he has also been a lifelong Raven, which hits home.
However, it would just be too risky for Baltimore to pay him knowing his age and his incredibly checkered injury history.
