Ravens vs. Eagles Preview: Bird Bowl
It's only fitting that two teams with bird mascots could give fans possibly the most high-flying matchup of the NFL season thus far.
The Baltimore Ravens, on a short turnaround after their win on Monday Night Football, return home Sunday to face the white-hot Philadelphia Eagles, winners of their past seven games. These teams have been some of the most exciting to watch this season, and with both being near the top of their respective conferences, this game could be a potential Super Bowl preview.
"It's always exciting to play in big games," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "It's another big game for us. We had a big game last week; we had a big game the week before that; we had a big game the week before that, and this is the next one, and this is a really big game. This is a really good team we're playing. I think some people think that they might be the best team in the league, and that's the way they're playing."
Offensively, the Eagles boast one of the best and most well-rounded units in the league. Saquon Barkley is having an incredible first season in Philadelphia, now leading the league in rushing after a 255-yard, two-touchdown performance last week. Jalen Hurts is still leading the offense very effectively, and his two star wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (who is questionable for this game) make the passing game tough to defend as well.
Fortunately, the Ravens' defense has shown significant improvement over the past two weeks, but the Eagles' offense will still be a very tough test.
"Every week is different than the last," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "You can't just assume that the week that we're in right now is going to be the same as it was before; it's going to be different. Every week, you've got to face different challenges and come out and play the game. But I think we're on the right trajectory right now, and I think guys are playing with confidence, and I think we're peaking at the right time."
Defensively, the Eagles have allowed the fewest total yards in the league at 274.6 per game, and it's not hard to see why. Philadelphia boasts on of the best defensive fronts in the league with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and more wreaking havoc constantly. Their secondary is also quite fearsome, with first-round rookie Quinyon Mitchell already looking like a star.
"They're a great front," running back Derrick Henry said. "They're disruptive, [and] they rely on their front, heavily. They've got great linebackers, who are very smart, who play very well together. [They have] two rookies on the defense who are playing outstanding, as well, who are fast, explosive, and [they're] good in the back end, as well. So, overall, [they're a] great defense – the No. 1 defense in the league – so it shows on film."
These two teams meet regularly in the preseason, but in the regular season, Baltimore leads the all-time series 3-2-1. The Ravens won the last meeting 30-28 on the road in 2020, fending off a late rally to do so.
