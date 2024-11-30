Ravens Connected to Offseason Trade for Panthers QB
The Baltimore Ravens have arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now. Lamar Jackson is well on pace to win his second straight NFL MVP award if he keeps playing the way he has so far this year.
Despite having one of the best starting quarterbacks in football, their backup situation leaves a lot to be desired.
At this point in time, the Ravens are a Jackson injury away from being far from a contender. In the offseason, they could look to improve their quarterback situation behind Jackson.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has made a bold suggestion for Baltimore. He thinks they could be a potential trade destination for Carolina Panthers second-year quarterback Bryce Young.
"MVP candidate Lamar Jackson remains one of the game’s elite quarterbacks, and nobody will steal his job any time soon," Latham wrote. "However, this team needs a better Plan B than Josh Johnson. At his best, Johnson wasn’t good enough for the NFL, and the age-38 passer is far past his physical prime. Baltimore tried to add Daniel Jones as a free agent, which shows they are looking for a better backup quarterback. While it’s too late to get any help in 2024, a Bryce Young trade could be their answer in 2025."
Young could make a lot of sense behind Jackson. However, there is the question about what the Panthers would want in return in order to part with Young.
While he would be an intriguing option for the Ravens, they should not even consider overpaying to get him.
Jackson is going to be the team's starting quarterback as long as he's healthy. He also has a long career left ahead of him. There is a strong chance that Young might never end up seeing the field before leaving to try and find a starting job elsewhere.
So far during his NFL career, Young has played in 24 games. He has completed 59.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,960 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.
His career hasn't gone according to plan so far, but the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is still there. Perhaps, a change of scenery to Baltimore and learning behind Lamar Jackson could be what he needs to take the next step.
