Ravens Players React to New Helmets
The Baltimore Ravens will be sporting their "Purple Rising" helmets for Week 10's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
The team's official website released quotes from players about their thoughts on the new helmets. Here's some of what select players said about the new look:
WR Rashod Bateman
"I'd definitely say it's the best thing that we've got working right now, for sure. We all like it. It's a little different. ... I like the helmet they got now. I kind of want to see what it looks like in all white."
C Tyler Linderbaum
"They're cool. It's cool to switch some things up every once in a while. I think the fans will like it. That's probably the most important thing. Screw what we think. As long as the fans like it, that will be the best. So they'll be the judge I guess."
TE Charlie Kolar
"I just think that most people when they try to do alternate helmets, they usually aren't as good as the normal ones. Some throwbacks are good. You see a lot of NBA teams try to make minimalistic designs and the fans seem to like it as much. I'm not too appearance focused, so I wouldn't say I care too much. But I like the new colors."
CB Arthur Maulet
"I can't wait to put them on. I'm a purple guy. I'm from New Orleans. So one of my favorite colors. Purple is for royalty and loyalty. That's king color right there. I can't wait to put the purple and gold, man. Mardi Gras color is purple, gold, and green, so it's right at home with me."
The Ravens and Bengals will kick off from Baltimore at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.
