Ravens Get Positive Preseason Reviews
The Baltimore Ravens are going into the regular season after an undefeated run of exhibition games in the preseason for the eighth time in 10 years.
The Ravens come into the preseason with the right mindset and it leads to wins, setting a culture for what they hope to accomplish when games officially count. CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan graded the Ravens preseason and gave them a "B+" for their efforts.
"Lamar Jackson didn't see a single second of the preseason, but John Harbaugh continued his dominance with a perfect 3-0 record this summer. More importantly, there were some notable developments on the roster," Sullivan wrote.
"Kicker Tyler Loop firmly secured kicking duties, connecting on nine of his 11 field goal attempts, including a long of 61 in the preseason finale. Keaton Mitchell, who missed the bulk of last season due to injury, showed his previous burst, averaging 7.6 yards per carry this summer."
"Meanwhile, rookies Malaki Starks and Mike Green both popped as well. Injuries weren't too big of a storyline for the Ravens this preseason outside of Isaiah Likely, who suffered a foot injury that required surgery. Maybe the biggest red flag of the preseason was the performance from new backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who threw three interceptions."
Now that the preseason is behind them, the Ravens don't care much about their undefeated mark. Going into September, it's all about the games ahead and putting the best foot forward.
Jackson didn't see any preseason action, but to his credit, he doesn't need much. The Ravens expect him to pick things up where he left them last year when the team lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.
The Ravens are quite literally going back to where last season ended in Week 1 when they visit the Bills at Highmark Stadium for what should be the final time in the historic battleground. The Bills are moving into their new stadium in 2026, so they will be kicking off Highmark's farewell tour with the backdrop of Sunday Night Football's season opener to kick off the campaign.
