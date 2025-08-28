Raven Country

Ravens Get Positive Preseason Reviews

The Baltimore Ravens are going into the 2025 campaign after a strong preseason.

Jeremy Brener

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. / Jordyn Harris-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens are going into the regular season after an undefeated run of exhibition games in the preseason for the eighth time in 10 years.

The Ravens come into the preseason with the right mindset and it leads to wins, setting a culture for what they hope to accomplish when games officially count. CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan graded the Ravens preseason and gave them a "B+" for their efforts.

"Lamar Jackson didn't see a single second of the preseason, but John Harbaugh continued his dominance with a perfect 3-0 record this summer. More importantly, there were some notable developments on the roster," Sullivan wrote.

"Kicker Tyler Loop firmly secured kicking duties, connecting on nine of his 11 field goal attempts, including a long of 61 in the preseason finale. Keaton Mitchell, who missed the bulk of last season due to injury, showed his previous burst, averaging 7.6 yards per carry this summer."

"Meanwhile, rookies Malaki Starks and Mike Green both popped as well. Injuries weren't too big of a storyline for the Ravens this preseason outside of Isaiah Likely, who suffered a foot injury that required surgery. Maybe the biggest red flag of the preseason was the performance from new backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who threw three interceptions."

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commander wide receiver Tay Martin
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commander wide receiver Tay Martin / Jordyn Harris-Imagn Images

Now that the preseason is behind them, the Ravens don't care much about their undefeated mark. Going into September, it's all about the games ahead and putting the best foot forward.

Jackson didn't see any preseason action, but to his credit, he doesn't need much. The Ravens expect him to pick things up where he left them last year when the team lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

The Ravens are quite literally going back to where last season ended in Week 1 when they visit the Bills at Highmark Stadium for what should be the final time in the historic battleground. The Bills are moving into their new stadium in 2026, so they will be kicking off Highmark's farewell tour with the backdrop of Sunday Night Football's season opener to kick off the campaign.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

