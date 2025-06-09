Ravens Praised For Drafting Top Defender
The Baltimore Ravens began their draft class with Georgia safety Malaki Starks, who projects to be a starter for many years to come in the secondary next to Kyle Hamilton.
The Ravens had 11 draft picks to work with this spring, but they knew they needed to make a massive statement with their first-round pick, and they did that with Starks.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport named the Ravens' decision to draft Starks as the 15th-best move of the offseason by any NFL team.
"It’s possible Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is a sorcerer, because it seems like every year a wildly talented young player just falls into their lap in the draft," Davenport wrote.
"This year it was Georgia safety Malaki Starks, who was a gift with the 27th overall pick. It won’t be even a little surprising if Starks and Kyle Hamilton quickly form the best duo of safeties in the league."
This is high praise from Davenport about Starks, who has yet to even play a down in the NFL. However, this should be a sign that Starks is viewed as someone who can take the Ravens defense to new heights.
There will be a learning curve for Starks, especially as his rookie year continues, but the Ravens are one of the best teams to land with to start a career. He will have the chance to learn from one of the best coaching staffs in the league in terms of player development, and that will allow Starks to truly become one of the best defensive backs in the league if he puts in the work.
Starks is set to participate in the Ravens' mandatory minicamp this week at the team's practice facility.
