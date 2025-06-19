Ravens' Rashod Bateman Shares Motivation After Extension
For years now, the Baltimore Ravens' receiving corps has had a reputation of being one of the weakest in the NFL. That reputation still exists to this day, even though it's far from true at this point.
Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman - the Ravens' first-round picks in 2023 and 2021, respectively - have developed into very solid wideouts, and with the addition of star veteran DeAndre Hopkins, Lamar Jackson now has three very capable receivers to throw to. It may not be the NFL's very best receiving corps, but it is a pretty good one.
Bateman - who recently signed a three-year, $36.75 million extension to remain in Baltimore through the 2029 season - wants to let the NFL world how much the Ravens' receiving corps has improved.
"That's always been my mindset. It never really changed," Bateman said on NFL Network's "The Insiders." "No matter what I went through I was always praying and hoping that it worked out here. There's a lot of love and respect that comes with a team that drafted you and I wanted to flip that narrative of receivers here and I definitely think we're on the right track of doing that. Not really looking for nobody else's validation but it feels good, somewhat, to be in the midst now headed down that right track."
The 25-year-old Bateman had the best season of his career in 2024, catching 35 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. His 16.8 yards per reception were the third most among players with 30+ receptions.
It took Bateman a bit longer than expected to break out as he dealt with injuries throughout his first three seasons, but he's proven himself to be a valuable piece of the Ravens' offense. Now, he and his fellow receivers will look to continue improving in 2025.
