Ravens Re-Sign Veteran WR
The Baltimore Ravens are addressing their depth at wide receiver as the 2025 offseason continues to tread on.
Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Ravens have re-signed receiver Keith Kirkwood to a deal after he spent the 2024 season on the team's practice squad. Kirkwood will have a chance to compete for a roster spot with Baltimore or remain on the practice squad in 2025 unless the team decides to move on at some point later in the offseason.
Kirkwood, 30, suited up for Baltimore this past preseason, finishing with five catches for 56 yards after appearing in all three exhibition contests.
Tylan Wallace led the Ravens receiving corps in the preseason, finishing the three-game stint with four catches for 105 yards and one touchdown. Lamar Jackson didn't play in the preseason, which allowed veteran journeyman Josh Johnson to handle the reins. He went 20 of 30 passing for 253 yards, two touchdowns and no picks across the three exhibition games.
As for Kirkwood, he began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in 2018 out of Temple. Despite being a little-known prospect, he still managed to finish his rookie year with 13 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown in the Saints' NFC Divisional win over the Philadelphia Eagles that season.
After not playing in 2019, the Carolina Panthers signed him to a deal. He spent two years with the team but saw little action across just four appearances during that span. Kirkwood reunited with the Saints the following season in 2022 and played in five games while posting two catches for 18 yards. He then appeared in a career-high 13 games (four starts) for New Orleans in 2023, totaling five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.
