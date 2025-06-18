Ravens Release RB After Jaire Alexander Signing
The Baltimore Ravens are making a corresponding roster move after signing former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Ravens are releasing running back Sone Ntoh, an undrafted rookie that signed a three-year, $2.96 million contract with Baltimore, according to Spotrac.
There's always the possibility that Ntoh could end up making his way back to the practice squad, but for now, he will have to turn attention toward the next step of his NFL journey.
Ntoh played three years at Harvard before spending his final two seasons of college at Monmouth. Last season, he finished with 109 carries for 487 yards and a whopping 25 touchdowns.
The Ravens now have five running backs on the roster, highlighted by star Derrick Henry fresh off of signing his two-year, $25 million guaranteed contract extension. Behind him are Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali and Marcus Major Jr, the latter being another undrafted free agent.
The Ravens rookies will report to training camp on July 15 before the veteran report a week later on July 22. Baltimore will then begin the preseason at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.
