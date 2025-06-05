Ravens' Rivals Finally Get Their QB
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is no longer the only MVP quarterback in the AFC North.
Aaron Rodgers, who leads all active players with four MVP awards, has finally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, NFL Network reports. Rodgers had been widely connected to the Steelers for the better part of three months - a frankly obnoxious period of rumors and speculation - but never officially pulled the trigger until now. The delay may have had to do with participation in OTAs, but that's merely speculation.
Rodgers, 41, spent his first 18 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, putting up fantastic numbers across the board and cementing himself as a future Hall of Famer. The Packers then traded him to the New York Jets in 2023, though he failed to find the same success in the Big Apple.
He missed essentially the entire 2023 season due to an Achilles injury, and when he returned in 2024, it was clear he wasn't quite the same player. In 17 games, Rodgers completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He showed some flashes of his past self late in the season, but by then, it was too little, too late. New York released him earlier this offseason.
Now, Rodgers takes his talents to the Steel City, where he'll throw to newly-acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf as his No. 1 target. The Steelers have never had a losing season in Mike Tomlin's 18-year tenure, and they're counting on Rodgers to help them keep that trend going.
The Ravens host the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 7 then travel up to Acrisure Stadium to close out the regular season on Jan. 4.
