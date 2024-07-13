Ravens OT Among Most Important Rookies
As the Baltimore Ravens look to build on last year's success, the new-look offensive line could be what makes or breaks their season.
Baltimore lost three starting offensive linemen this offseason in right tackle Morgan Moses, right guard Kevin Zeitler and left guard John Simpson. To replace them, the Ravens will be relying on a second-round rookie in Roger Rosengarten, a career backup in Ben Cleveland and a player who just missed his entire rookie season recovering from a torn ACL in Andrew Vorhees.
Of that trio, Rosengarten seems to be the one that the Ravens have the most confidence in, as he's the heavy favorite to win the starting right tackle job. In turn, that also makes the Washington product one of the most important rookies in the entire NFL, at least according to Josh Edwards of CBS Sports.
"Baltimore will likely advertise a training camp battle at right tackle between Daniel Faalele, Patrick Mekari and Rosengarten, but one would assume that the job is the 2024 second-round selection's to lose," Edwards writes. "Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has struggled to stay healthy and second-year offensive guard Andrew Vorhees will be stepping in for Kevin Zeitler. It is a lot of turnover for a team regarded as the AFC's best team for much of last season."
Rosengarten, 22, started all 28 games at right tackle over the past two seasons. He filled that role remarkably well, even earning honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors last season.
However, there is one key difference between Rosengarten's role in college and in the NFL. At Washington, he was actually the blindside blocker for Michael Penix Jr., a rare left-handed quarterback. In Baltimore, though, he's blocking for a right-handed quarterback in Lamar Jackson, and a role without as much pressure on him could be a good thing starting out.
Rosengarten hasn't officially won the starting right tackle job yet, and it likely won't be official until training camp at the earliest, but it's clearly his to lose. If/when he wins it, it will be up to him to prove the Ravens' faith in him right.
