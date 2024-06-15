Ravens Second-Year LB Taking Big Strides
As a side effect of the Baltimore Ravens boasting the league's best defense last season, several rookies and other younger players didn't have much of a chance to show what they can truly do.
One such rookie was outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, a 2023 fourth-round pick out of Ole Miss. The Ontario native appeared in all 17 games (including one start) and tallied 26 total tackles with one sack, though he was primarily used on special teams throughout the year.
This offseason though, Robinson has seemingly taken a few steps forward in his development. After mandatory minicamp wrapped up on Thursday, veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy detailed the growth he's seen from his young teammate.
"Honestly, [he's] getting better every day. I know that's cliche to say, but he's honestly getting better each and every day," Van Noy told reporters. "He's doing the right things. Every time you understand concepts and defenses, you graduate from football 101 to football 102, [and] you're going to see improvements. I think his familiarity of understanding the defense more and more each day, he's allowed to play faster, play with more confidence and swagger. I think that's what we're going to see this year."
Granted, this is the offseason and there probably isn't a player in the league who hasn't gotten better in the eyes of his teammates. However, Van Noy is a seasoned veteran in this league, so his praise defintely carries some weight.
After starting his career at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Robinson transferred to Ole Miss in 2020 and soon developed into a quality NFL prospect. In his final season with the Rebels, he accounted for 44 total tackles, seven sacks five forced fumbles and two two fumble recoveries.
The Ravens lost some notable talent on defense this offseason, particularly on the edge. If Robinson could come in and produce right away, it would go a long way towards maintaining the league's best pass rush from a year ago.
