Ravens OC Reflects on Failed Two-Point Conversion
Almost a week after the Baltimore Ravens' 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the biggest plays of the game still haunts them.
Trailing by eight with just 1:06 to go in the fourth quarter, Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 16-yard touchdown to give Baltimore some life. The Ravens, of course, went for two to try and tie the game, but the play was a complete dud. They called a designed run for Jackson with Derrick Henry notably not on the field, and the Steelers snuffed it out instantly. Just over a minute later, Pittsburgh closed out the win over its greatest rival.
There's been a lot of discussion on that play in the days following the game, and understandably so. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the man who called the play, spoke on it for the first time on Friday, and he was unsurprisingly not pleased with the whole process.
"Obviously, we didn't execute it at a high level, and obviously, [I] have to call it better," Monken said. "That goes along with every call that I make in the game – we have to execute better, [and] we have to call it better, [and] we have to plan it better. [It's] disappointing. Just like the two-point play we got against the Bengals was not disappointing. When it looks like that ... I thought Lamar [Jackson] did a great job of trying to at least make a play.
"It's just disappointing at a critical point like that. What you're paid to do is to execute at a high level, starting with me and then our players."
Adding to an already bizarre play, tight end Isaiah Likely and wide receiver Nelson Agholor were seen conversing just before the snap, leading many to assume there was a communication error. However, Monken confirmed that wasn't the case, as the Ravens have maintained throughout the week.
"I just think that [Likely and Agholor] were communicating. I didn't see as much confusion; it looks like that," Monken said.
What's done is done, though, and with the Ravens set for a huge game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, the time to dwell on the past is over.
