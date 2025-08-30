Ravens Star Favored as Bounce-Back Candidate
Mark Andrews' reputation has seen better days compared to where it stands entering the 2025 NFL season.
The three-time Pro Bowl tight end not only has his pride to play for, having inadvertently ended the Ravens' most recent playoff push with a crucial end zone drop in last season's Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he's also getting heavily shaded as a candidate to decline entering his age-30 season.
He caught 11 touchdowns to lead all Baltimore pass-catchers in last season's scoring effort, but Andrews' descending target rate contributed to his slipping yards after catch, explaining some of his slow start to the season. The Ravens have plenty of other playmakers for Lamar Jackson to look towards, and Andrews' most recent touchdown haul makes for a challenging number to back up.
Some analysts have taken the optimistic route in predicting how the veteran tight end will respond to his tough end to the 2024 campaign, with CBS Sports picking Andrews as a potential bounce-back candidate amidst Baltimore's hunt for redemption.
"The Ravens seem to have a succession plan in place at tight end with Isaiah Likely, who was a 2022 fourth-round pick," Joel Corry wrote. "Likely signing a deal comparable to the four-year, $56 million extension, averaging $14 million per year, Andrews received in 2021 to remain in Baltimore wouldn't be surprising."
"Andrews, who turns 30 on Sept. 6 and is in a contract year, is probably auditioning for his next team this season since it's hard to envision the Ravens making a significant investment in two tight ends in 2026."
Andrews, for the record, had to sit and watch as his name was thrown into countless trade rumors heading into draft day, when the Ravens decided to keep the tight end around for another season with the only team he's ever known. Corry's call for Andrews to slowly succumb to his heir apparent makes sense as a way to keep his production at a stable level, with reduced attention from Jackson resulting in less traction on his tires.
After all, the Baltimore front office has spent this summer doing their best in giving Jackson as many downfield weapons as he can ask for. Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins now joins a room that already included productive options in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, even more chain-pushing target candidates to take some pressure off of the aging Andrews.
It'll be hard to ascertain the Ravens' long-term plan for their franchise's leading tight end while Likely waits for his own extension, but he's better suited for something more resembling a platoon role at this point in his career as it is.
