Ravens Trio Named Best in NFL
The Baltimore Ravens' trio of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers looks like a dominant trio on paper, and unlike last season, we have actual data to go off of in guessing how they'll play alongside one another.
Henry joined the Ravens' largely home-grown assortment of rushing and pass-catching weapons last summer, and the 4x Pro Bowler added one more selection to his resume along with 16 touchdowns on the ground to lead the NFL. He, along with his pair of receiving touchdowns, combined with the receiving threat in Flowers and their dual threat quarterback for 55 end zone appearances. Jackson and Flowers scored nine on their own, with the 41 that Jackson threw for doing much of the heavy lifting.
It seems obvious that that skill position trio should have been rated entering the 2024 campaign, but not everyone was convinced that the dynamic rushers in Henry and Jackson could co-exist in the same backfield. NFL.com omitted the Ravens from the top three in last year's triplet rankings, but was sure to avoid making that mistake again this time around.
They finished with the league's top-ranked starting quarterback-running back-wide receiver combination after some necessary hindsight on the Henry signing, as he looks like he hasn't lost a step in helping Jackson's team run a smooth operation.
"That concern proved hilariously unfounded, as Lamar authored the best statistical season of his career while King Henry ran for 1,921 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns," Gennaro Filice wrote. "I guess Todd Monken kind of knows what he’s doing."
"Meanwhile, Zay Flowers took a nice step forward in his second NFL season -- eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving and making his first Pro Bowl -- and he bulked up heading into Year 3. With the ascending 24-year-old complementing a pair of future Hall of Famers, this Ravens trio offers breathtaking dynamism and brute force. It’s a devastating combination."
Flowers has yet to hit his prime like his partners have, but this ascending version of the young wideout was still good enough to gain a step on some of the most well-rounded scoring attacks in the league. The Detroit Lions with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the neighboring Cincinnati Bengals and their tandem of Joe Burrow, Chase Brown and Ja'Marr Chase; even the Philadelphia Eagles' championship-winning core of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown fell short.
The Ravens have found the perfect Jackson rushing partner, and prepare for a fresh round of dominating the NFL with the regular season set to kick off next week.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!