Ravens Urged to Make Costly Final Offseason Move
The Baltimore Ravens were relatively quiet in free agency this offseason thanks to very limited financial resources, but they definitely made some noise by putting together a renowned NFL Draft class.
Still, the Ravens may not be done making moves before the start of next season, and perhaps one of the biggest moves they still need to make involves one of their own players.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton published a piece on one move each NFL team should still complete in the coming months, and for Baltimore, it was extending center Tyler Linderbaum.
"The Ravens declined Linderbaum's fifth-year option, though they do want to retain him long-term. As ESPN's Jamison Hensley explained, the Ravens didn't pick up the additional year on Linderbaum's rookie deal because it would have exceeded the highest-paid center's contract by a little more than $5.4 million," Moton wrote. "Now, Baltimore has to speed up the clock on signing Linderbaum to an extension before he hits free agency in 2026. Linderbaum deserves a big-money deal that tops Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens' four-year, $68 million contract."
Linderbaum is unquestionably one of the best centers in football and is coming off of his second straight Pro Bowl appearance. Last season, he registered a 78.1 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus, which ranked fifth at his position.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Iowa, was originally selected by the Ravens with the 25th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He instantly became a starter for Baltimore, and it didn't take long for him to establish himself as an elite force in the trenches.
We'll see if the Ravens can come to terms with the Solon, Ia. native before the start of the 2025 campaign. As Moton noted, he will not come cheap.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!