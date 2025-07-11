Ravens Warned About New Playmaker
The Baltimore Ravens believe they are strengthening their already-talented group weapons on offense after signing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Not everyone is so high on the veteran wide receiver, though.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes Hopkins will actually be the Ravens' biggest bust of the 2025 NFL season.
"Anyone expecting Hopkins to significantly transform Baltimore's offense—or to become fantasy-relevant—is likely to be disappointed," Knox writes. "The reality is that Hopkins is a 33-year-old possession receiver who had 610 receiving yards last season and is now joining a run-heavy offense. He may make the occasional splash play as Lamar Jackson's fourth or fifth target, but it feels like the five-time Pro Bowler is simply along for the ride."
Hopkins may not be the same player he used to be when he stacked four-straight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns from 2017-20. But he proved last season he can still make plays when needed.
The 33-year-old spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, reeling in a respectable 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns.
Hopkins is also joining Baltimore on a very cheap, one-year, $5 million deal. So the addition of him should be viewed more as a low-risk, high-reward type of move.
The Ravens will also rely on fellow wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman and their tight end duo of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to fulfill much larger roles on offense.
Still, Hopkins was brought to Baltimore for a reason. As long as he can stay healthy, he should be able to carve out a role for himself as he continues to search for a Super Bowl in the latter parts of his NFL career.
Hopkins, a first-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft, has recorded 984 receptions for 12,965 yards and 83 touchdowns in his 12-year NFL career.
