Could Ravens Draft Lamar Jackson Backup?

Lamar Jackson needs some depth with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's job is among the safest in the NFL.

The two-time MVP nearly won a third this past season and he is expected to be the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, the job of being Jackson's understudy has yet to be determined. Longtime journeyman Josh Johnson served in that role in 2024, but he is a free agent turning 39 in May.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke about the team searching for a quarterback in free agency or the draft.

"Every smart team is always looking for quarterbacks," DeCosta told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"It's a quarterback league, and whether you're looking for a backup or practice squad quarterback [or] a starting quarterback, it's hard to win without one. We're blessed to have Lamar Jackson. Before that, we were blessed to have Joe Flacco. Living in a world without a quarterback is a tough world to live in. We understand that. These guys drive the league, so it's a tough position to be in, but I think if you have the right people, [and] you trust the process, you can find one."

The Ravens drafted a quarterback, Devin Leary, in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he failed to make the 53-man roster out of training camp. He was on the practice squad for a majority of the year and signed a futures contract with the team last month, solidifying his place in offseason activities throughout the next few months.

The Ravens have 11 draft picks in April, which helps their chances of taking a quarterback. However, with Jackson under center, the Ravens don't have to make it a massive priority, and that allows them to build depth in other areas.

