Former Ravens CB Works Out for Rival
The Baltimore Ravens could see a former flame of theirs move on to their biggest rival.
According to All Steelers, former Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett is trying out for the Pittsburgh Steelers at their rookie minicamp this weekend.
Averett, 29, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens back in 2018 out of Alabama. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens, recording 101 tackles during his tenure. His best season came in 2021 when he started 14 games and three interceptions.
Standing 5-11 and weighing just 178 yards, Averett is definitely small for his position. However, he can line up in the slot and try to keep up with some of the speedier receivers in the league.
In 2022, Averett signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and played seven games for them. In 2023, Averett didn't make an appearance during the regular season, but was on the practice squad for the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.
Now, it looks like Averett is trying to get a new lease on life in the NFL, taking a tryout with the Steelers. If he catches on, he'll have a chance to face his former team twice in the regular season.
