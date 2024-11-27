Former Ravens RB Suffers Knee Sprain in Revenge Game
Former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is in the midst of an outstanding bounce-back season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but unfortunately, his "revenge game" didn't go according to plan.
Dobbins finished Monday night's game against Baltimore with 40 rushing yards on six carries and 19 receiving yards on three catches, although saying he finished the game wouldn't exactly be accurate. Sadly, he suffered a knee injury late in the first half and ultimately did not return. The Ravens went on to win the game 30-23, besting many of their old friends.
Now Dobbins, who suffered multiple brutal injuries over his four seasons with the Ravens, will miss a bit more time. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Dobbins suffered a knee sprain on Monday and will at least miss Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Thorugh 11 games this season, Dobbins has 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He's also been a reliable safety blanket as a receiver for Justin Herbert, catching 28 passes for 134 yards on the season.
Dobbins came to Baltimore as a 2020 second-round pick from Ohio State, and enjoyed a strong rookie season with 805 yards and nine touchdowns. In the 2021 preseason, he suffered a torn ACL that caused him to miss the entire season and continued to hamper him thorughout 2022. Then when he finally recovered in 2023, he suffered a torn Achilles in the season opener that tragically brought his time in Baltimore to a premature end.
The former Raven was on pace for a career season before Monday's injury, so hopefully he can come back and continue to excel for the Chargers.
