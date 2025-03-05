Ravens Predicted to Land Former All-Pro WR
The Baltimore Ravens have two strong wide receivers to build around in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, but that shouldn't stop them from looking at other receivers this offseason.
While they don't need a true No. 1 as Flowers fills the role well and their offense can thrive with him in said role, the Ravens could stand to benefit from some extra depth at the position. Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace, Baltimore's current No. 3 and No. 4 receivers, are set to hit free agency next week, so replacing them is a must if they leave.
If that ends up happening, perhaps a former superstar could find himself in Baltimore. When picking landing spots for some of the offseason's top free agents, FOX Sports' Henry McKenna predicted that Kansas City Chiefs wideout DeAndre Hopkins would land with the Ravens.
"Hopkins is fading, but he's the type of receiver who could help the Ravens, who have as good a shot as anyone at making the Super Bowl next season," McKenna wrote. "Hopkins, 32, has made plenty of money. He's ring chasing. Baltimore should have the right amount of snaps for a receiver like Hopkins, who would play behind Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and probably Rashod Bateman. And I suspect that would be just fine for Hopkins."
The three-time All-Pro is easily one of the top receivers of this era, with 12,695 yards and 83 touchdowns over his 12-year career. He surpassed 1,000 yards as recently as 2023, hauling in 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans.
The 2024 season was arguably the least productive of his career, though, as he had 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns for the Titans and Chiefs.
Still, that's not bad for a receiver in his early 30s, and Hopkins will absolutely have a market this offseason. As a veteran No. 3 receiver, Hopkins would be about as good as the Ravens could possibly ask for.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!