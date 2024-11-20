Former Ravens Center Announces Retirement
Former Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura is officially hanging up his cleats after six NFL seasons. Skura, who last played in 2022, announced the news Monday on his Instagram page.
"Thank you to the City of Baltimore and the entire Ravens organization. Baltimore became home, where Emma [Skura's wife] and I raised our family, formed lifelong relationships and became part of the community," Skura wrote. "I'm extremely fortunate to have started my career in place that values hard work, leadership, accountability and integrity.
The Ravens signed Skura as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016. He spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad, but worked his way up to becoming the starting right guard in 2017 after a season-ending injury to Marshall Yanda. He then moved to center in 2018 following the departure of Ryan Jensen and held the starting role for the rest of his time in Baltimore. In total, he started 51 of the 54 games he played for the Ravens.
After leaving Baltimore in 2021, Skura landed with the Miami Dolphins but was released before the season. He then spent most of 2021 with the New York Giants and most of 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams, appearing in 24 games and starting 23 of them over that time. Most recently, he was with the Dolphins' practice squad near the end of last season.
In August, Skura was one of many former Ravens to pay tribute to late offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, who tragically passed away just two weeks after being hospitalized with an acute illness.
"Joe D and I spoke a couple weeks ago, and it will be a conversation I’ll always remember and cherish. It was what we always talked about - life, family, and football," Skura wrote on Instagram. "He was truly invested in all his players lives and cared about how they grew as men. Our conversations would make my day and made me feel everything was going to be okay. Coach D, we will miss your laughs, stories, and loving spirit. Thank you for making me a better husband, father, and person. Your legacy will carry on through the lives you touched."
