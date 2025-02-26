Lamar Jackson Can Influence Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are built around Lamar Jackson, and the team has gone out of its way to show that he isn't just a quarterback.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke about the role that Jackson has in identifying talent and making personnel decisions.
"Lamar [Jackson has] a great voice, and he's a student of the game," DeCosta said at the NFL Scouting Combine. ""He watches players; he knows talent. Now, he does love the Miami guys and the Florida guys. But listen, Lamar is a stakeholder. He's a partner. He's earned that right to have that type of input and opinion, and a lot of guys haven't earned that right, but Lamar has earned that right."
"t's important, it's necessary, and I welcome his input. I'll get texts from him, and there have been some years where I've gone down and visited with him, and I'll probably do that again – to take a trip down to Florida and spend some time with him, but he's got a great command of the offense. He made great strides this year in every facet. He's my MVP, and I think his impact on our team is impossible to measure," he continued.
DeCosta feels that Jackson is a unique player and his overall happiness with his teammates is a big part in the success or failure of the team.
Front offices have often exiled players from making these decisions, but this is a very different take on how to handle star players. By letting him in on these conversations, the Ravens are ensuring that Jackson is part of the process, which helps to grow the understanding of how Baltimore wants to operate.
Having Jackson on the same page as the front office creates a synergy that certainly helps the Ravens during the season.
