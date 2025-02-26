Raven Country

Lamar Jackson Can Influence Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have carved out a big role for Lamar Jackson in personnel decisions.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens are built around Lamar Jackson, and the team has gone out of its way to show that he isn't just a quarterback.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke about the role that Jackson has in identifying talent and making personnel decisions.

"Lamar [Jackson has] a great voice, and he's a student of the game," DeCosta said at the NFL Scouting Combine. ""He watches players; he knows talent. Now, he does love the Miami guys and the Florida guys. But listen, Lamar is a stakeholder. He's a partner. He's earned that right to have that type of input and opinion, and a lot of guys haven't earned that right, but Lamar has earned that right."

"t's important, it's necessary, and I welcome his input. I'll get texts from him, and there have been some years where I've gone down and visited with him, and I'll probably do that again – to take a trip down to Florida and spend some time with him, but he's got a great command of the offense. He made great strides this year in every facet. He's my MVP, and I think his impact on our team is impossible to measure," he continued.

DeCosta feels that Jackson is a unique player and his overall happiness with his teammates is a big part in the success or failure of the team.

Front offices have often exiled players from making these decisions, but this is a very different take on how to handle star players. By letting him in on these conversations, the Ravens are ensuring that Jackson is part of the process, which helps to grow the understanding of how Baltimore wants to operate.

Having Jackson on the same page as the front office creates a synergy that certainly helps the Ravens during the season.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News