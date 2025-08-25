Former Ravens QB Could Re-Join Team
Tyler Huntley's NFL comeback attempt was cut short on Sunday, when the Cleveland Browns released the Baltimore Ravens' former backup quarterback in anticipation for the offseason's final roster cuts.
The five-year pro looked to get in on the quarterback frenzy going down in Cleveland, with the Browns having brought in as many capable signal callers as they could in lieu of Deshaun Watson's injury saga. Unimpressive former first-round pick Kenny Pickett has failed to blow anyone away, and with rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel still looking to develop, grizzled veteran Joe Flacco locked in one more Week 1 starting nod entering his 40s.
They all made the cut over Huntley, who, like Flacco, had spent the majority of his career with the Ravens. Lamar Jackson's understudy made nine starters in 20 appearances over the first four seasons of his career, including one Pro Bowl appearance for the record books in 2022 after just four starts and two wins with the team. Now that he's set to re-enter free agency, the Ravens have an interesting choice on their hands.
Jackson's yet again set to enter as the starter, hoping to earn a third MVP before rattling off that evasive playoff run. Should anything require him to step off of the field, Cooper Rush remains waiting, iPad in hand on the sideline, as one of the better backup options around.
It gets ugly after him on the depth chart, though. There aren't many teams who can honestly say that they're frequently blown away by their third-string quarterbacks, but Devin Leary looks like he won't be on the roster for long. He merely completed 25 of his 45 passing attempts in the preseason, likely headed towards a second straight summer of getting cut to close out another year with the Ravens.
The Ravens are expected to fully announce the extent of their roster trimming on Tuesday, and Huntley makes some sense as a Leary replacement. He's a much better bet to convert on his decisions, posting a 64.7% completion percentage in his one season away from Baltimore with the Miami Dolphins, and that's reminiscent of the statistics he was regularly posting not long before.
He has 10 interceptions to 11 touchdowns in the big leagues, but as a third-stringer, he can continue hanging around the league. Huntley is plenty familiar with Jackson and the Ravens, and his catching on to another team with fewer quarterbacks than the gluttonous Browns wouldn't arrive as a shock to many.
