Jaguars Hire Former Ravens Assistant
A former Baltimore Ravens assistant is on his way to the Sunshine State as the 2025 offseason treads on.
According to reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Michigan Wolverines defensive assistant coach Kevin Wilkins is being hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an assistant linebackers coach. Wilkins previously worked with the New York Giants and Ravens under former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who just finished up his first season as Michigan's defensive coordinator.
Zenitz points out that Wilkins was a major help in Ann Arbor this past seson for Martindale, who spent 10 years with the Ravens as a linebackers coach and then the defensive coordinator. In Martindale's second season with the Ravens, they won Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Jim Harbaugh. Martindale eventually became the defensive coordinator for the Giants in 2022. He had started his NFL coaching career with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2004 before making a move to the Denver Broncos in 2009.
Now, Wilkins will get a taste of Baltimore that Martindale became so familiar with.
"Wilkins played a big role assisting Michigan DC Wink Martindale with game-planning," Zenitz tweeted. "Helped the team finish 10th nationally in total defense despite being without multiple star players and helped Michigan limit Ohio State and Alabama to 23 total points in its final two games."
With Wilkins on staff at Michigan this past season, the Wolverines experienced a late-season resurgence that has them trending way up headed into 2025. With Martindale at the controls and Wilkins in the mix, Michigan's defense stifled the eventual national title-winning Ohio State Buckeyes to just 10 points in the regular-season finale. The Wolverines then forced three turnovers and harassed Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe all day in a 19-13 win over the No. 11 Crimson Tide at the ReliqQuest Bowl.
