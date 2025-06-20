Jaire Alexander Raises Ravens' Ceiling
The Baltimore Ravens look better on paper after signing Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was cut by the team earlier this month.
The first-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft is reuniting with his college teammate Lamar Jackson, who he played with at Louisville.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan thinks the Ravens secondary has improved with Alexander in the mix.
"One of the big questions coming into the 2025 season is what kind of play we're going to see out of the Ravens secondary," Sullivan wrote. "Is it the unit that surrendered the most passing yards per game through the first 10 weeks of the regular season? Or is it a secondary that gave up the fewest passing yards per game from Week 11 to Week 18?"
"The answer is probably somewhere in the middle, but a healthy Alexander being entered into the mix does raise the secondary's ceiling, despite his injury concerns. Over his final two seasons in Green Bay, Alexander being on the field was a pretty dramatic difference for the Packers. Specifically, in the 14 games Alexander played in over that stretch, the secondary allowed a passer rating of 85.5. When he wasn't on the field, they gave up a passer rating of 95.4."
Alexander's health is the big question mark that the Ravens are facing. If he can stay healthy, the Ravens should have an elite secondary. However, Alexander has only played in 14 of a possible 34 games for the Packers in each of the last two seasons.
The Ravens hope that a fresh start can get Alexander's body right in hopes of being a key contributor for the team this season as Baltimore chases another potential Super Bowl title.
After completing minicamp, Alexander and the Ravens will report back to the team facility on July 22 for training camp.
