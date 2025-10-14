John Harbaugh Gives Telling Update On Ravens' QB2 Situation
There are several problems that exist within the Baltimore Ravens roster, but there is one glaring one that has only recently occurred in the last two weeks.
When Lamar Jackson went down with his injury, while there was obvious concern, Cooper Rush's success taking over for Dak Prescott during his time with the Dallas Cowboys gave many at least the confidence that he can keep the ship from hitting the iceberg. Little did anyone know that he would run it directly into that same iceberg.
Rush's first start as a Ravens quarterback went about as bad as anyone could have imagined. He ended up throwing three interceptions, and Baltimore was blown out by the Houston Texans 44-10 in Week 5 action.
In Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, while the turnovers weren't as bad, the offense was more inefficient. Rush went 11 of 19 for 72 yards and one interception in the loss. His play was so foul that the Ravens fans chanted for Tyler Huntley to take over, and then it happened.
Huntley ended up doing well in his two possessions in the fourth quarter, throwing for 68 yards and adding another 39 yards on the ground. He was not able to get any points on the board as the Ravens fell to the Rams 17-3.
After the game, it was revealed by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh that he was planning on playing Rush and Huntley all along. The next day, he clarified that Rush would be the number two quarterback, but added an interesting nugget worth monitoring.
"I would also say that we've got two backup quarterbacks. I believe that we're going to have to see how we want to do the roster. I've talked to Eric [DeCosta] about that too. So I think Tyler's in the conversation."
Many Ravens fans would probably prefer to see Huntley in at quarterback than Rush. It's simply because Huntley fits the offense a lot better with his style of play being very similar to Jackson. Rush is more of a pocket pass and wants to make his throws from there.
Baltimore is entering their bye week with a 1-5 record and not exactly in the best position for a playoff run, even though they still believe they can do it. Jackson is expected back in the lineup after the bye week, but if he is not, would Harbaugh stick to his guns on Rush being the number two man, or go to the more exciting option of Huntley?
