Chiefs Hire Brother of Ravens Coach
The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will have some brotherly ties next season when they face off at M&T Bank Stadium.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Chiefs are expected to hire Chris Orr, a Jackson State linebackers coach and the brother of Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr. According to Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr., Orr's role on the Chiefs will be as a quality control coach.
The news comes shortly after it was reported by Zenitz that the Ravens would be hiring Chiefs safeties coach Donald D'Alesio, who has been with Kansas City since 2021.
Orr's jump to the NFL coaching ranks comes after just one season at Jackson State. He was previously the director of player development at his alma mater Wisconsin in 2021 before playing a few years in the UFL. In 2020, Orr went undrafted but signed with the Carolina Panthers and played in three games as a rookie, receiving six snaps on defense and 50 on special teams combined against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Orr played four seasons at Wisconsin where he tallied 187 total tackles, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and one touchdown. He had a stellar senior season in 2019 that featured 11.5 sacks and a second-team All-Big Ten selection.
The Chiefs could certainly try to get any insight they can about Zach Orr's defense from his brother, but that impact is likely an afterthought. The Ravens will host Kansas City at M&T Bank Stadium next season, with the date still to be announced. If the matchup is anything like the last three times the two teams met, the home fans in Baltimore will be in for a treat that hopefully ends with a Ravens win.
