Analyst Urges Ravens to Sign John Harbaugh Extension
The Baltimore Ravens have just one year left under contract with head coach John Harbaugh.
While Harbaugh, who has been with the Ravens since 2008, isn't necessarily on the hot seat, Baltimore does need to negotiate a contract extension if it wants the Super Bowl-winning coach to stick around.
Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox believes that the Ravens should ink a deal with Harbaugh this offseason.
"Baltimore reached the AFC Championship Game in 2023 and has won back-to-back AFC North titles. The franchise shouldn't be considering change, as the rival Pittsburgh Steelers—who haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season—might be," Knox writes.
"An extension between the Ravens and Harbaugh is practically inevitable. It'll probably happen at some point this offseason because Harbaugh is entering the final year of his current deal. Most franchises—except for the Dallas Cowboys, perhaps—prefer not to have coaches working on the final year of their contract."
Harbaugh spoke a few weeks ago about the possibility of an extension, where he appeared to be open to the possibility.
"I'm happy, and however that goes, I trust God," Harbaugh said via ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley.
"I trust the people I work with every day who I love, who are my friends, but more importantly, we're on a mission together, and as long as that goes, as long as God permits that to go, I'm all about it. I'm fired up for it, and I'm not worried about those kinds of things. They take care of themselves."
It remains to be seen how much Harbaugh will make on his next deal. While the monetary value may not matter much to Harbaugh, it could be the final contract that the 62-year-old coach signs for the remainder of his career.
