Ravens Clearly Got Worse at Key Position
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. However, no team is perfect, and the Ravens are no exception.
While Baltimore has done a good job at plugging up some holes and adding depth this offseason, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic believes the defensive line has gone overlooked.
"Aeneas Peebles might develop into a quality interior guy, and John Jenkins could turn out to be a serviceable replacement for Michael Pierce. However, Ravens officials have emphasized the need to be dominant in the trenches, and they didn't do anything notable to improve here," Zrebiec writes. "It has the makings of a solid group, but it will need an All-Pro season from Nnamdi Madubuike and a step forward from Travis Jones to be a special one."
Madubuike, 27, is the Ravens' only known commodity on their defensive line. He has been a force since breaking out in 2023 with 13 sacks. But even he took a bit of step back last season, at least on the stat sheet, finishing the year with just 6.5 sacks.
Besides Madubuike, Baltimore will have to hope Jones, Jenkins or Peebles can step up.
Jones does have a little extra motivation heading into 2025 as it is the final year of his rookie deal. With a payday on the horizon, he will be determined as ever to put together his best season yet. What that looks like is a big question, though.
The 25-year-old has yet to register more than 1.5 sacks in a season, and that came during his 2023 campaign.
That leaves 35-year-old Jenkins and a sixth-round rookie in Peebles as the next men up if either Madubuike or Jones were to go down or underperform, which could spell trouble for the Ravens in a run-heavy AFC North.
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers used Day 2 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on highly-touted running backs Quinshon Judkins and Kaleb Johnson. Baltimore will have to hope it did enough to slow down their fresh legs this season.
