New Ravens Predictions Should Have Fans Fired Up
The Baltimore Ravens got off to a rough start this season, dropping their first two games in rather uncharacteristic fashion.
However, the Ravens have since seemed to right the ship, winning their last two contests to bump their record to 2-2.
Baltimore's pair of victories were impressive, too, as it topped the Dallas Cowboys followed by a blowout win over the Buffalo Bills.
As a result of the Ravens' rise, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has offered a take that will be sure to satisfy Baltimore fans.
"Meet the new favorite in the AFC," Gagnon wrote of the Ravens. "The Chiefs aren't right and Baltimore just killed the Bills, so I'm not sure there's another option right now. Next up is a matchup with the desperate Bengals on the road."
You can take Gagnon's assessment one of two ways...or maybe a little bit of both.
On one hand, Gagnon is obviously impressed with the way the Ravens handled the Bills. But on the other side of the coin, he is essentially saying that the rest of the AFC hasn't looked too great.
The Chiefs were unquestionably the favorites heading into the season and are 4-0, but losing both Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice is an absolutely brutal hit to a team that was clearly lacking in terms of weapons last year.
As for the remainder of the conference? No one has really stood out, and even the best squads have been maddeningly inconsistent. That includes the Ravens, by the way.
Baltimore houses the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson, a scintillating rushing attack led by Derrick Henry and a defense that is not quite as good as last year, but still really good.
We'll see if the Ravens can finally get over the hump in the playoffs this winter...if they get there.
