Giants Reveal QB Plan vs. Ravens
The New York Giants have faced quarterback questions throughout the entire season, and those questions continue heading into Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
After releasing Daniel Jones, who was linked to the Ravens before signing with the Minnesota Vikings, the Giants' quarterback room now consists of only Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. DeVito earned the starting job at first, but an injury allowed Lock to take the role for himself. Now, though, Lock himself is dealing with injury following Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Lock's injury leaves the Giants' quarterback situation in flux as of now, but if he's available against the Ravens, he will indeed be the starter.
“Drew will be at quarterback this week, unless he can’t be, based on injury,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said.
Lock's two starts so far don't exactly inspire a ton of confidence. The sixth-year pro completed just 42 of 81 passes for 405 yards, no touchdowns (though he did score one one the ground) and two interceptions while being sacked eight times over those two games.
Still, Daboll believes he's the best option New York has right now, even if it's for dubious reasons.
“Yeah, he’s played, really had one week of practice to go out there and play,” Daboll said. “Again, things that everybody could do better, but he’d be the quarterback this week if he’s healthy.”
Despite being on the road, the Ravens are massive favorites over the Giants with the latter riding a nine-game skid. Even knowing that, Baltimore doesn't want to take its opponent lightly.
"We're excited to get back to work," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "We had a good week. I think our guys made the most of the [bye] week – different guys [did] different things. We had some rest player-wise; we also had a bunch of guys training and working and getting ready for what's ahead.
"We have a four-game season in front of us right now. This is the season; it kind of begins now. The season is important to determine the important outcomes for the rest of the way – that's what we're focused on. We'll be focusing on this game, putting everything we've got into it, and then we'll go from there."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!