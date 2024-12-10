Netflix Reveals Broadcast Crew For Ravens' Christmas Game
For the second year in a row, the Baltimore Ravens will play on Christmas Day when they face the Houston Texans just over two weeks from now. This time, though, they're also guinea pigs of sorts.
Christmas Day marks the first time the NFL will have games exclusively on Netflix, furthering the streaming giant's foray into live sports. Ravens-Texans will be the second game of the day at 4:30 p.m. ET, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off before then at 1 p.m. ET.
We've known about the Christmas games being on Netflix for many months now, but what we didn't know is who would be on the broadcast crew. Well, we finally got our answer on Monday.
According to Front Office Sports, Noah Eagle will be the play-by-play announcer for Ravens-Texans, Greg Olsen will provide color commentary, and Jamie Erdahl and Steve Wyche will report from the sidelines. It's an interesting blend of different crews, as Eagle works for NBC, Olsen for FOX, and Erdahl and Wyche for NFL Network.
As for the studio crew, FanDuel's Kay Adams will host pre-game and post-game coverage, with Drew Brees, Mina Kimes, Manti Te'o and former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III serving as analysts. Ian Rapoport will report breaking news throughout the day while Gene Steratore will serve as a rules analyst for both games.
CBS Sports will produce the games, while NFL Media produces pre-game, post-game and halftime coverage. So it will likely look very similar to what those channels show, but with its own unique flair.
As previously announced, Beyoncé will perform at halftime in her hometown of Houston.
