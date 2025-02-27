Top Safety Prospect Praises Ravens' Kyle Hamilton
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has established himself as arguably the best safety in the NFL today, and attracted quite the following as a result.
After all, Hamilton is one of the most electrifying defensive backs in the league, able to line up virtually anywhere on the field. He's reliable in coverage and can lay some huge hits when needed, so he's basically everything a team could want in a safety.
Even just three years into his career, Hamilton is already inspiring young safeties with his play. South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori, a potential first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he models his game after Hamilton, and that he'd love to pair up with him if the Ravens call his name.
"He's like a finesse player, he's just all over the field, Swiss Army knife, he can do everything," Emmanwori told reporters. "He shuts down the whole side of the field. I was watching some games and he made a play back to back to back, this dude's amazing."
A first-team All-American in 2024, Emmanwori is one of the top safeties in this year's draft alongside Georgia's Malaki Starks. He boasts great size for a safety at 6-3 and 220 pounds, and with four interceptions - including two pick-sixes - this season, he definitely has the ball instincts to thrive. The Greensboro, North Carolina native has the chance to be one of the stars of this week's combine.
The Ravens should be in the market for a safety in order to add some depth behind Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington, which would allow the former to play more freely. Emmanwori has recently become a popular pick for them in mock drafts, so once the real draft rolls around in April, perhaps he they could be the team to pick him.
Regardless, he should make some team very happy in the future.
