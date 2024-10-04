PFF Gives Major Praise to Ravens Line
It seems that with each passing week, the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line continues to improve and build chemistry.
The start of the season was definitely shaky, as expected for a line breaking in three new starters. Now, though, the big men have come such a long way in such a short time. Over the past two games, they've allowed just one sack on Lamar Jackson and opened up some massive holes for Derrick Henry and co. in the run game. Most importantly, the Ravens won both of those games, including a 35-10 blowout over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
After another strong performance, the Ravens' offensive line earned its flowers as Pro Football Focus named it the Offensive Line of the Week.
"The Ravens' offensive line didn’t allow any pressure in this game, and they were able to dominate the running game, too," PFF's Gordon McGuiness wrote. "Three offensive linemen — left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum and right tackle Roger Rosengarten — earned PFF run-blocking grades above 70.0."
It's also important to note that the line wasn't even at full strength against Buffalo. Starting left guard Andrew Vorhees missed the game with an ankle injury, so Baltimore moved right tackle Patrick Mekari to fill in. In turn, Rosengarten, a second-round rookie from Washington, got his first NFL start, and it worked out very well.
"I have to give credit to the rest of my colleagues on the offensive line," Rosengarten told reporters after the game. "These guys have played a lot of snaps in the NFL, so I get any information that I can from them. I got my first start and they came up to me and they believed in me. They said I got this. And with that 87-yard touchdown run, we couldn't ask for a better start. No doubt."
It's not clear how the line will shake out once Vorhees returns, but regardless, the offensive line's success has allowed the Ravens to finally embrace the identity they've wanted all along.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!