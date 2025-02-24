Seahawks Cut Former Ravens CB
The Seattle Seahawks are parting ways with a former Baltimore Ravens cornerback as the 2025 offseason treads on.
Seattle announced that it has waived former Ravens cornerback Ryan "Bump" Cooper Jr. from the practice squad as part of a pair of moves that also included the waiving of wide receiver Cornell Powell.
Cooper Jr., who played for Baltimore during the preseason, originally signed with the Ravens last offseason after going undrafted out of Oregon State. Baltimore waived him before the start of the regular season but quickly brought him back to the practice squad. The Seahawks eventually signed him to their practice squad and then a reserve/future contract before the latest decision to part ways.
During the preseason with the Ravens, Cooper Jr. appeared in all three exhibition contests while posting five total tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup. In the 16-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Cooper Jr. had his best statistical performance, finishing with two tackles and a pass breakup against the eventually Super Bowl LIX champions.
Some of the notable preseason standouts for the Ravens included receiver Tylan Wallace, who led the team in receiving during the three-game stint with four catches for 105 yards and one touchdown. Lamar Jackson didn't play in the preseason, which allowed veteran journeyman Josh Johnson to take over. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.
As for Cooper Jr., he finished out his two-year career at Oregon State as a two-time All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention. In 23 career games with the Beavers, he had 82 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions and one pick-six.
Cooper Jr.'s rise to the NFL -- even if he eventually lands on another practice squad -- is impressive when considering he started off at junior college before transferring to Oregon State.
