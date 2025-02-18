Steelers Big-Bodied WR Could Be Ravens Dream Signing
The Baltimore Ravens may be bargain bin hunting in free agency this offseason, as they already don't have much cap space to work with and still need to set some money aside for re-signings and draft picks.
However, they can still find strong value in some bargain bin signings.
The Ravens have a good habit of getting value out of their cheaper signings, with Jadeveon Clowney in 2023 being perhaps the best recent example. Perhaps they could see another success story this offseason, but who might that be?
According to Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams could be a "dream" signing for the Ravens this offseason.
"Without much cap space to maneuver, the Ravens will have a limited pool of free-agent options," Cameron wrote. "One potential target to fill in nicely as a big-bodied X-receiver could be Mike Williams. While he struggled in 2024, another offseason to regain his form post-ACL surgery in 2023 could pay dividends. In six seasons with the Chargers prior to his injury, he posted a 72.0-plus PFF receiving grade each year, presenting a solid value, if he can get back on track."
Williams, 30, had a season to forget in 2024. He actually played 18 games between the Steelers and New York Jets, but had just 21 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown. For comparison, he had 19 receptions for 249 yards and a touchdown in just three games with the Los Angeles Chargers before tearing his ACL in 2023.
It seems pretty clear that Williams' days as a No. 1 or even No. 2 receiver are behind him, but maybe he could fit well as a No. 3 behind Zay Fowers and Rashod Bateman. Him being a big-bodied receiver also sets him apart from the Ravens' other receivers, who tend to be on the smaller and shiftier side. At the very least, it would give Baltimore another red-zone threat.
Williams shouldn't cost much after a rough 2024 campaign, so perhaps there is a fit for him in Baltimore.
