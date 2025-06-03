Six Former Ravens on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Six former Baltimore Ravens could soon have their name enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Running back Mark Ingram, quarterback Robert Griffin III, wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Dez Bryant, defensive end Elvis Dumervil and safety Eric Weddle are all former Ravens who are on the ballot for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame.
They join a list that also includes notable names like Aaron Donald, Cam Newton, Ndamukong Suh, Kellen Moore, Percy Harvin, Sebastian Janikowski and more.
The final Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2026, according to the National Football Foundation website.
You can view the full 2026 ballot here.
As the 2009 and 2010 Heisman Trophy winners respectively, both Ingram (Alabama) and Griffin III's (Baylor) eventual induction into the CFB Hall of Fame is a no-brainer.
Ingram cemented himself in college football history that season by winning arguably the most prestigious individual award in sports while helping lead the Crimson Tide to its first national title win of the Nick Saban era, which sparked a dynasty run during the 2010s.
Despite having a dip in production in his final year at Alabama after winning the Heisman, Ingram was still a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2011 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
After eight seasons in the Big Easy and two Pro Bowl appearances, Ingram signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens prior to the 2019 season. He spent two years in Baltimore, starting 24 of 26 regular-season games while tallying 274 carries for 1,317 yards and 12 touchdowns along with 32 catches for 297 yards and five more scores.
As for Bryant, he was drafted No. 24 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2010 NFL Draft after an All-American career at Oklahoma State. He spent eight impressive seasons in Dallas before signing with the Ravens in 2020 after two years out of the NFL.
Bryant played in eight games (including playoffs) as a Raven, posting six catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!