Titans Sign Former Ravens Pro Bowler
The Tennessee Titans continue to address their offensive line in free agency and are bringing along a former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowler in order to do so.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans are expected to sign Detroit Lions offensive guard Kevin Zeitler to a one-year, $9 million deal. Zeitler made the Pro Bowl as a member of the Ravens during the 2023 season.
Rapoport points out that Zeitler has family in Nashville, which seems to have played a major role in the decision.
"Lions free agent G Kevin Zeitler, one of the best and most durable FA linemen left, is expected to sign with the Titans sources say," Rapoport tweeted. "A priority in Tennessee, he gets a 1-year, $9M deal. With family in Nashville, and the opportunity to work with OL guru Bill Callahan, this makes sense."
Zeitler has turned into a journeyman offensive lineman in the NFL. He was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft before eventually signing a five-year, $60 million deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2017.
Zeitler made his way to the Ravens in 2021 after signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal with Baltimore before joining the Lions last offseason on a one-year contract.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!