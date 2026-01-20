Ravens Plan Second Interview With Bills OC

The Baltimore Ravens have had a busy last few weeks looking at potential candidates for their next head coach.

Baltimore has looked at a litany of candidates, with various backgrounds in assistants, coordinators and former head coaches, all of whom get a chance at replacing John Harbaugh as head coach of the franchise.

Joe Brady, the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, recently interviewed with the Ravens on Jan. 18, putting him amongst those names considered.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Ravens are trying to bring Brady in for a second interview this week, making him one of their top candidates.

Joe Brady Background

Brady spent the past four seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2022-25, spending the first two seasons as quarterbacks coach, 2022-23, interim offensive coordinator in 2023 and then offensive coordinator the past two seasons.

His work with quarterback Josh Allen has made one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL an even bigger threat for opposing defenses.

Allen has earned three Pro Bowl nods, two Second Team All-Pro honors and was the 2024 NFL MVP.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rolls out during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

He has also thrown for 15,988 yards, 117 touchdowns and completed 65.6% of his passes, while rushing for 2,396 yards on 5.3 yards per carry and 48 touchdowns.

Allen has the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history (79) and his 15 rushing touchdowns in 2023 are tied for the most by a quarterback in a single season.

Brady has also had a strong rushing attack with the Bills as running back James Cook led the NFL with 1,621 yards and the team led the NFL with 159.6 rushing yards per game.

He had success with another NFL star quarterback, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, back in 2019, when he was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU, winning the Broyles Award for best assistant in college football.

Burrow won numerous awards in 2019, including the Heisman, plus led the Tigers to a National Championship, as he threw for 60 touchdowns and 5,671 yards, leading the FBS.

Brady previously was in four other roles for two seasons each, including the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, 2020-21, an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints, 2017-18, a graduate assistant with Penn State, 2015-16 and a linebackers coach at William & Mary, 2013-14.

Why Brady Makes Sense for the Ravens

The Ravens have two stars on offense in quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium.

Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and Brady has already shown he runs an offense that excels with great dual-threat signal callers.

Henry was just second behind Cook with 1,595 rushing yards and Jackson finished as First Team All-Pro in 2024, edging out Allen, who won MVP.

The Ravens need a much better offensive showing in 2026 and Brady could make Jackson and Henry even better than they've been in recent seasons.

Ravens Potential Candidates/Interviews Completed

The Ravens have completed interviews for their vacant head coach position with six defensive coordinators in Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers, Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams, Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings, Vance Joseph of the Broncos and Anthony Weaver of the Miami Dolphins.

Baltimore has also completed interviews with three offensive coordinators in Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs, Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks and Kliff Kingsbury, formerly of the Washington Commanders.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

They also interviewed Broncos offensive pass game coordinator & quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, former head coaches in Kevin Stefanski of the Browns and Mike McDaniel of the Dolphins, plus Rams pass game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase.

Stefanski is the only coach of that group that has a new job for next season, taking the Atlanta Falcons head coach position.

Baltimore has currently interviewed 13 different people for the position, which should give the front office an idea of who is a top candidate going forward.

