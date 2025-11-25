Ravens' Win Streak Can't Cover Up Offensive Woes

What a turnaround it has been for the Baltimore Ravens, who went from 1-5 and seemed to have lost all hope, to a five-game winning streak and first place in the AFC North.

The Ravens kept the good times rolling with a fifth straight victory, this time handing it to the New York Jets 23-10. It looked like a solid performance from the team, but the offense struggled mightily, totaling just 241 yards and converting just 2-of-13 third downs.

Bleacher Report's writing staff's biggest takeaway from the game was that the Ravens' offense still leaves a lot to be desired despite all the winning going on in Baltimore lately.

"The Ravens won their fifth consecutive game, and they're over .500 for the first time this season, but this team is lacking on the offensive side of the ball.

"Lamar Jackson isn't as elusive compared to years past, possibly because of a lingering ankle injury. Derrick Henry has alternated games in which he averages more or less than four yards per carry."

"If Baltimore intends to make a deep playoff run, its star offensive playmakers must perform at a high level with more consistency. Also, as two-time Pro Bowler center Tyler Linderbaum pointed out, the offensive line must do a better job blocking for its playmakers."

Ravens' Offense Must Bounce Back

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It's the third straight week the Ravens' offense has scored 10 or fewer points in the first half. They have been getting off to slow starts, leaving them playing catch-up.

Much of the struggles are coming from quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has gone three straight weeks without throwing for over 200 yards, and his highest yardage since returning from his injury was 204 against the Miami Dolphins. He's also gone two straight games without a touchdown pass, as he has one touchdown and two interceptions in the last three contests.

Even Derrick Henry had his struggles to get anything going against the Jets. He finished with 21 carries for 64 yards, but did score two touchdowns despite averaging just three yards per carry.

The passing game has to find some life soon, with the offensive line improving its play on the interior to make the running game more consistent. The Ravens are looking more like a postseason team, but if the offense doesn't play better, they might face an early exit from the playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!