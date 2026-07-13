Ravens Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs This Summer

Many of the Ravens veterans who should be most in jeopardy of losing their starting spot this summer are thoroughly incubated.

They are incubated by their outsized contracts that protect them from being cut and, at this point in their contracts and careers, from being restructured, either. They are incubated because the team has refused to invest resources in the draft or free agency or trades to push them. They are safer than they should be.

Older players who are serious injury risk, in general, do not have someone behind them, either, who would be a sufficient safety net.

There are no perfect rosters in the NFL – and they are about to become even more imperfect as key players start to drop during training camp around the league – and Baltimore is no different. This list should be longer than it is, with guys like Mark Andrews and Roquan Smith showing their age/tread and perhaps in rapid decline, but making the case for someone here now taking their job this summer isn’t realistic (by the trade deadline, perhaps, especially at the tight end spot).

Still, a few of these situations bear monitoring, and it’s not unprecedented to end up with a just-defrocked starter making exponentially more as a back-up than the person who just grabbed his old starting gig.

Marlon Humphrey

The cornerback has showed up in any exercise remotely along these lines this offseason because his production fell off a cliff last season, the team resisted any urge to re-work his deal and he’s set to make a stunning $19.25M this season. They aren’t cutting him and trading him would be in essence a salary dump … but they might be deeper at corner than they’ve been in a while.

New head coach Jesse Minter hasn’t been bound to playing all top picks at this position with the Chargers the way the Ravens have generally been. Nate Wiggins is gonna start and they brought Chidobe Awuzie back for a reason and a guy like TJ Tampa could finally pop.

Now you should still consider nickel corner in essence a starter these days considering how much teams are in subpackages but it could also be that Humphrey ends up not being in the top two in snaps played as a starting outside corner in 2026, which is what we are getting at here.

Rashod Bateman

Has been a productive football player for one season since being a first-round selection in 2021. Wasn’t doing much again this offseason and has been a medica; red flag since he entered the league. Kept him around on a team-friendly deal because of a silly contract holdout.

Never really hit it off with Lamar and isn’t reliable. New regime with some new ideas and he is cheap enough to peddle somewhere else if he falls out of favor. Devontez Walker could render him somewhat redundant and they spent real draft capital on two receivers.

The front office doth protest about him too much. Been an addition by subtraction candidate too often in the past, including the most recent trade deadline. Likely wouldn’t handle losing his starting gig real well.

Broderick Washington

Might not be the top guy at nose tackle right now, though websites like ourlads.com, who do a nice job have him listed there. Nnamdi Madubuike starting the season injured will help him at the start but the play has been in decline and his body has taken a beating and they could save some money and go in a different direction here.

Danny Pinter/Jovaughn Gwyn

Whichever center you have atop this depth chart right now – it’s between these two veterans and an un-drafted second-year guy – I wouldn’t write it in Sharpie. Now, they haven’t declared a starter yet, but when camp opens someone is going to get the first run snapping to Lamar Jackson and whomever that is, probably ain’t for long.

Because they have to get a proven center and they have to do it relatively soon; certainly by Week 1.

Subscribe On YouTube For The Best Ravens Coverage