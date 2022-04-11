Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Jahan Dotson and Jaquan Brisker

New Orleans hasn't drafted many Penn State players throughout their franchise history. With a few top-rated Nittany Lions at positions of need in this year's draft, that may change in 2022.

The New Orleans Saints had great success when drafting players from the Big 10 Conference during Sean Payton's 16-year tenure with the franchise. Their preference for Ohio State players is well-documented, seven since 2004, but the Saints have shown interest in other programs from the conference.

New Orleans drafted 22 Big 10 players under Payton and 32 Big 10 players since 2000. With all the success the Saints have had with that conference, there's one storied program that they've historically avoided.

New Orleans never drafted a single player from Penn State University under Sean Payton. The last Penn State player to be drafted by the Saints was TE John Gilmore, selected in the sixth round of the 2002 NFL Draft. Gilmore has been the only Penn State player drafted by the franchise since the Nittany Lions joined the Big 10 in 1992.

In fact, the Saints have drafted just four players from Penn State in their entire 55-year history. Only DT Dave Rowe, taken in the second round in 1967, was selected earlier than the sixth round. Rowe had an unofficial 16.5 sacks over a four-year career in New Orleans.

The Nittany Lions will again have a handful of players who will hear their name called during the three day NFL Draft. Will any land in New Orleans?

Here’s a look at the two highest rated players from Penn State's 2022 draft prospects. One is at a major area of need. The other plays a position where the Saints suffered two key offseason losses.

JAHAN DOTSON, WR

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson (5) makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Ohio State.

After a solid sophomore year, Dotson gained national attention with a monstrous performance against Ohio State in 2020. He caught 8 passes for 144 yards and 3 scores against the Buckeyes and would lead the Big 10 with 884 yards receiving in only nine games in 2020.

Dotson followed up his breakout junior campaign with an even better performance in 2021. He became just the second Penn State player to catch 90 passes, leading the Nittany Lions with 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Dotson is a smooth route runner with an impressive extra gear to get separation. He’s a smaller receiver (5'11" and 178-Lbs.) who could have issues against physical coverage. However, he has spectacular leaping ability and body control to help offset his size.

An explosive creator in the open field, Dotson is a scoring threat on short receptions and was one of the Big Ten's best punt returners. He’ll need to be more decisive on patterns over the middle, but is adept at finding open spots in zones.

Dotson has instant acceleration out of his breaks and shows excellent ball-tracking ability. Capable of playing outside or out of the slot, he’ll probably make more of an initial impact as a slot receiver while he expands his route experience.

The return of All-Pro WR Michael Thomas from injury will jolt the entire offense. However, the Saints desperately need a complementary wideout to join Deonte Harty and Marquez Callaway in the attack.

Dotson is projected as an early second-round selection. However, his explosive potential and reliable hands could vault him late into Round 1.

JAQUAN BRISKER, S

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) breaks up a pass intended for Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (5).

A rugged and versatile defender for the Nittany Lions, Brisker intercepted five passes, broke up 14 others, and had 10 tackles for loss as a three-year starter.

At 6’1” and 199-Lbs., Brisker packs a punch as a hitter. He dealt with a shoulder injury last season but improved his tackling technique as a result. His versatility allows him to excel as a deep safety in various alignments or near the line of scrimmage. He also has the athleticism and coverage skills to match up with receivers in the slot.

Brisker is a superior run defender. He diagnoses plays quickly, decisively sifts through traffic towards the ball carrier and has great closing speed in pursuit.

In coverage, Brisker lacks the range to be a single-high deep safety. However, he possesses the speed and awareness to be dangerous in Cover-2 or Cover-3 alignments. He reads plays well in off-ball coverage and has lightning reaction to throws in front of him.

Brisker doesn't have sprinters speed, but has the fluid agility to stay with receivers in intermediate routes. He has outstanding natural instincts, allowing him to effectively switch off coverages to make a play on check-down routes.

The Saints lost two of their starting safeties this offseason. Marcus Williams signed with the Jets and Malcolm Jenkins retired. They re-signed P.J. Williams and added free-agent Marcus Maye, but Chauncey Gardner-Johnson could be an unrestricted free agent at seasons end.

Jaquan Brisker could be the second safety off the board after Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton. He could sneak into the last part of the first round, but will almost certainly be taken before the end of the second.

Other Penn State prospects to watch:

Rasheed Walker, OT

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE

Brandon Smith, LB

Jesse Luketa, LB

Ellis Brooks, LB

Jordan Stout, P

