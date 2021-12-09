Saints vs. Jets: First Look at Week 14's Matchup

The Saints and Jets are on the wrong side of the standings, and each look to finish out the regular season strong. New Orleans is still alive for a Wild Card, but must win to make a postseason push.

It's another week for the Saints (5-7), and their season is essentially hanging in the balance with just several games left to play. New Orleans looks to break their five-game losing streak, and they'll have to do it on the road against the Jets (3-9) as part of seven early games in Week 14. Here's a look at some areas we're paying attention for Sunday's game.

What to Watch For

Availability. It's been borderline comical, but the Saints are going into this game short-handed. For now, the big losses are in Deonte Harris due to his suspension, as well as Mark Ingram and Cam Jordan from landing on the COVID list. The first injury report of the week saw a big boost back in the mix in Alvin Kamara (knee), as he practiced fully on Wednesday.

It's also a step in the right direction for Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) and Marcus Davenport (shoulder), as they were limited. This is absolutely the time of the season where players play hurt and tough out the injuries, so we'll see who comes back. The Saints also opened the window for a C.J. Gardner-Johnson return, which could bring a good bit of energy back.

Taysom Time. All eyes are fixated on Taysom Hill leading the charge, but they are undoubtedly concerned with his finger injury on his throwing hand. It's going to be something he plays through, as he didn't require surgery on it. The big question is how this is going to affect his throws, but Sean Payton believes that he'll do well in his next start.

Hill's weaponry will be interesting to see, as the team moved on from Kenny Stills and will be without Deonte Harris. Kevin White might be a quick signing from the practice squad, and then maybe they'll try elevating Easop Winston Jr. or Kawaan Baker. For now, Lil'Jordan Humphrey could have more of an impact at receiver, but honestly this is a real struggle area for the Saints, and they'll have to improve it drastically during the offseason.

Defense Challenged? Payton had some very interesting words on Wednesday when asked if he had seen some improvement from the Saints defense in regards to tackling.

Payton said, "I don't think the effort's where it needs to be either, just watching the big plays and see what you think. I challenged them this morning in the meeting. It's hard to play good team defense if all 11 aren't playing."

There's undoubtedly been some struggles and inconsistencies from the defense, but it's also a tough ask to have them play so strong and perfectly when the offense is having major struggles. Put it this way. It's been a long time since we've seen complimentary football from this team, and that's an area they're going to have to get right if they want to win this one.

