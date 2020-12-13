Saints vs. Eagles: Pregame Report

The Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win today, as they face an Eagles squad led by rookie Jalen Hurts.

The Saints (10-2) are closing out a three-game road trip against the Eagles (3-8-1) in a late Sunday afternoon kickoff. Rookie Jalen Hurts gets the start for Philadelphia, matching up against Taysom Hill and company. Here's a glimpse of how to keep up with all of the Week 14 action.

Where to Watch: FOX - Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Broadcast Map: Courtesy of 506sports.com, Saints-Eagles projected in Red

Where to Stream: FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 83 (NO), 138 (PHI) | XM: 380 (NO), 228 (PHIO)

Jersey Combo: White jerseys, White pants (Not Color Rush)

Referee: Jerome Boger

Current Lines: Over/Under (42.5), Saints -7

Last 5 Matchups

1/13/19 - Saints 20, Eagles 14 (NFC Divisional)

11/18/18 - Saints 48, Eagles 7

10/11/15 - Eagles 39, Saints 17

1/4/14 - Saints 26, Eagles 24 (NFC Wild Card)

11/5/12 - Saints 28, Eagles 13

All-Time Series: Eagles lead 17-15, which includes four postseason matchups. The Saints are 3-1 against Philly in the playoffs. In the Sean Payton Era, New Orleans is 7-2 against the Eagles. Philadelphia is 9-4 at home against New Orleans.

The 2018 playoffs saw the then defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles taking on the favored Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The two had squared off in the regular season not even two months earlier, as New Orleans beat down Philly at home. This game went quite differently, as it came down to the wire.

The Eagles got up all over the Saints to start the game, getting two touchdowns in the first quarter to take an early 14-0 lead. It had the feel of an upset, but New Orleans battled back to make it 14-10 by halftime thanks to Drew Brees finding Keith Kirkwood for their first score and then a Wil Lutz field goal before the end of the quarter.

New Orleans got an early touchdown in the third quarter from Michael Thomas to take a 17-14 lead, and the two teams would play stalemate going into the final several minutes of the game. Lutz added a crucial field goal with 4:32 left in the game, and the Saints would survive a late Eagles assault to escape with a 20-14 win. How it ended was something fans won't soon forget.

Things to watch: Taysom Hill gets his fourth straight start for the Saints, as New Orleans looks to remain perfect in Payton's life without Brees. On the other side, Jalen Hurts making the start for Philly will be the big one to watch here. The Saints defense has been tough against opponents after figuring things out from early season struggles. A Saints win would give them the NFC South, becoming the first team to four-peat since its inception in 2002.

The Saints will be without Patrick Robinson (hamstring) and Malcom Brown (shoulder). Robinson was placed on injured reserve, but the good news is that it shouldn't be anything long-term and the defense will be getting Janoris Jenkins back from a knee injury he suffered against the Broncos. On Saturday, Deonte Harris was also downgraded to out due to his neck injury. Tommylee Lewis and Juwan Johnson were elevated from the practice squad, while Justin Hardee was activated from injured reserve.

