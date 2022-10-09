Kickoff is right around the corner, as the Saints (1-3) look to rebound against the Seahawks (2-2) inside the Superdome. New Orleans turns to Andy Dalton for another start, and looks to lean on a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara to help turn things around. Stay connected with our live game thread for Week 5 action, as we'll update to constantly as things unfold.

Scoring

Saints, 56-yard field goal by Wil Lutz (10-41, 5:26), 3-0

Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf 50-yard touchdown reception from Geno Smith (5-75, 2:53), 7-3

Seahawks, 56-yard field goal by Jason Myers (6-36, 2:57), 10-3

Saints, 8-yard touchdown run (10-69, 5:19), 10-10

Big Saints Plays

Taysom Hill Touchdown run.

