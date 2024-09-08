Saints News Network

Breaking: Saints' Starting Left Guard Won't Return After Injury In Game

While it's been mostly good news for the Saints on Sunday, they lost one of their starters due to injury.

Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Lucas Patrick (62) looks on during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Lucas Patrick (62) looks on during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS -- It's been a relatively good day for the Saints, as they had a strong first half and are in the driver's seat against the Panthers. However, it isn't all good news. New Orleans lost starting left guard Lucas Patrick to a toe injury, and he won't return.

It's unclear as to what exactly happened, but he was announced as questionable to return entering the second half. Landon Young filled in for him and will end up being the guy for the rest of the way. If Patrick's injury is more serious, we could see Nick Saldiveri getting some work there. He was the starting guy up until his calf injury.

